LAHORE - NPT Board of Directors member Mushahid Hussain Syed visited Aiwan-e-Quaid-e-Azam on Thursday and called on the trust secretary.

Shahid Rasheed called on Mushahid Hussain and lauded late Col (r) Amjad Hussain’s services for the NPT. He briefed him about the activities at the Aiwan.

Mushahid Hussain Syed said that he would play his part and support NPT programmes. He said the current situation in India endorsed Quaid’s vision and what he had said in 1948. He paid a rich tribute to late Dr Majid Nizami who founded all these institutions to promote the national ideology.