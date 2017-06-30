LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a four-member committee to investigate Ahmadpur East tanker blaze tragedy.

Chief Minister’s Inspection Team Chairman Irfan Ali will head the committee while former IGP Tariq Saleem Dogar, transport secretary and Punjab Emergency Service DG will be its members. This committee will present its report to chief minister in five days.

This committee will probe the incident from every respect. It will also review the steps adopted by the local police, the motorway police and the concerned administration after the incident. This committee will examine that what steps were taken by the officials of these departments after they reached the spot.