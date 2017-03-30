LAHORE - Punjab government will install solar power system in 20,000 public school starting from southern Punjab where maximum 15,000 schools will be put on the solar energy system, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday.

The CM held a meeting to review progress on Khadam-e-Punjab Ujala Programme which purported putting on Punjab schools on solar power, where he said the programme has been made to convert 20,000 schools of the province on solar power which is a unique programme in Pakistan.

Under this program, more 15,000 schools of southern Punjab will be provided solar power through panels.

“This is the splendid programme with regard to provision of facilities for equipping the children with education and it will have to be forwarded at fast speed,” Shehbaz Sharif said while presiding over the meeting. “All out resources will be provided to educate the youth,” he added.

The CM was informed during the briefing that work of survey of schools for implementing this programme has been completed.

Punjab Schools Education Minister Rana Mashhood Ahmed, provincial finance minister Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, adviser Dr Umer Saif, chief secretary, P&D chairman and other officials were also present on the occasion.