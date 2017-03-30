LAHORE - Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) will setup a Waste to Energy (WTE) plant at first ever modern sanitary landfill site in Lahore, with an aim to generate energy from Municipal Solid Waste of provincial capital.

Addressing a press conference at Shaheen Complex on Wednesday, LWMC Managing Director Bilal Mustafa Syed said the proposed plant will be of 40 MW capacityand will bring into use around 2000 tons of MSW.

An international firm will set up and operate this plant as Independent Power Producer (IPP), whereas LWMC will be responsible for provision of waste.

An agreement for supply of MSW will formally be signed between LWMC and the international company.

The WTE project of LWMC includes planning to generate bio gas by using animal waste particularly cow dung in areas having animals in abundance.

In this regard, a plant having capacity of generating 19000 cubicmeters bio gas using 300 tons of cow dung will be installed in Rakhchandrai area of the city. Gas generated from this plant will be converted into fuel and will be made available in the market for purchase.

Moreover, the LWMC has been given responsibility to manage medical waste of all 17 major hospitals in the city.

LWMC is working with Specialized Healthcare Department of Punjab Government to devise a comprehensive and state of the art system of collection and transportation of medical waste so that illegal business of medical waste can be reduced. This system will be based on information technology.

Initially incinerator installed at Children Hospital Lahore having capacity from 2 to 2.5 tons will be made functional and medical waste of top 4 hospitals will be processed there.