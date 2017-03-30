LAHORE - A division bench of the Lahore High Court suspended on Wednesday a single bench’s decision in which the Federal Public Service Commission was ordered to ensure Central Superior Services (CSS) examination of 2018 in Urdu.

The bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah passed the order on an appeal filed by FPSC said that holding CSS exam in Urdu was not possible. The commission said neither the syllabus nor the examiners were available to conduct the next exam of CSS in Urdu. The commission said that Urdu is also not compulsory language for graduation.

At this, the bench suspended operation on the order of the single bench and adjourned further hearing for three weeks.

Last month, a single bench headed by Justice Atir Mehmood of the LHC had directed the FPSC to ensure holding of CSS examination 2018 in Urdu language in light of the Supreme Court’s verdict. Saifur Rehman, a candidate of CSS 2017, had filed the petition against FPSC. He objected to the FPSC’s ad which did not declare the language in which the examination would be held. He said that the SC had also ordered the government to adopt Urdu language.