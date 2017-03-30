LAHORE - Punjab University Institute of Administrative Sciences BS Management Sciences student of 8th semester visually impaired Suleman Arshad has won the Commonwealth Youth Worker Award.

Being visually challenged, he is the winner not only from Pakistan but from the whole Asian region. He was presented this award at a ceremony in London Commonwealth Secretariat by Secretary General of Commonwealth Patricia Scotland.

He got this award for establishing first of its kind club in Pakistan called Pakistan Para climbing Club. This club provides opportunities of sports to persons with disabilities as well as creates awareness in the society about their capabilities.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir met Suleman in his office on Wednesday and congratulated him on his great achievement for not only PU but for Pakistan as well.

MOU SIGNED TO PROMOTE HALAL MEAT

Punjab University Institute of Agricultural Sciences and Amanah Halal Research Centre have signed a memorandum of understanding to conduct workshops, training programs, research etc regarding Halal meat.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at committee room of PU Vice Chancellor’s office here on Wednesday.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir, Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Prof Dr Naeem Khan, Director Institute of Agricultural Sciences Prof Dr Saleem Haider, Amanah Halal Research Centre Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Ashfaq, Assistant Professor Dr Shinawar Waseem and other faculty members were present on the occasion.

According to MoU, both the parties would jointly conduct trainings and workshops for the faculty and students of IAGS for their capacity building. Both the organisations, depending on the market need, would share resources such as trainers and intellectual property for specific events.

Both the parties would share their experiences in organizing activities related to Halal food, locally and internationally.

Addressing the meeting, Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir said that there was a huge potential in Pakistan’s Halal food industry and we must make joint efforts to increase Pakistan’s exports of Halal meat. He said that we must enhance our share in international markets.

RESULTS

Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of MSc IT second year annual 2016. Detailed results are also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.