LAHORE - The LHC directed Punjab government to come up with arguments on petition challenging recruitment process at Punjab Saaf Pani Company and establishment of all public sector companies in the province.

The chief justice passed the order after petitioner’s counsel Advocate Sheraz Zaka concluded his arguments. The CJ said that the matter was of public importance, therefore, it should be decided soon. The petitioner had said that establishment of public sector companies under a federal statute of Companies Ordinance, 1984 was not allowed. The companies included Punjab Agricultural and Meat Company, Lahore Waste Management Company, Lahore Parking Company and Lahore Transport Company were established. There should have been a provincial law for establishment of these companies, he submitted. He said Punjab Saaf Pani Company had been initiated a process of recruitment of 500 officials while the case was lying pending before the court. He pleaded the process should be immediately stopped. A law officer, however, sought time of a month to prepare their arguments but the Chief justice declined the request and directed the government to come up with arguments on April 6.

Parties asset case

The Lahore High Court issued notices to Election Commission of Pakistan and Federal government in a petition seeking cancellation of registration of 325 political parties over not submitting income tax returns.

Safdar Gill advocate filed the petition and submitted that total 333 political parties were registered with ECP but 325 parties neither submitted their income tax returns nor showed their sources of income since 2016.

By doing so, the parties had committed violation of law, thus, they had lost their justification to remain as registered with the commission, he said. He requested the court to order ECP nullify their registration. After hearing initial arguments, the LHC Chief Justice issued notices to ECP and federal government and sought reply. The court adjourned hearing until May 2.

LHC orders consolidation

of pleas in Model Town case

A full bench of the Lahore High Court Wednesday directed the registrar office to consolidate petitions of Punjab Inspector General Police and Idara Minhajul Quran in Model Town killings’ case.

The bench headed by Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali issued notices to the parties and adjourned hearing until April 27. During the hearing, the bench dismissed the petition of former Lahore DCO Capt (r) Usman observing that the petition was not maintainable after appearing before the court.

Inspector General Police, Punjab Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera had challenged the orders of an Anti-Terrorism Court in which he and other officials had been summoned for trial in Model Town killings’ case in 2014.

On Saturday, Idara Minhajul Quran filed a writ petition challenging the decision of the trial court to the extent of not summoning Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah and others. The petitioner had requested the court that the order of the trial court to the extent of not summoning 12 respondents including the PM be set aside and the court be ordered to summon them.

It is first time since the Model Town incident in 2014 that a full bench has been constituted to take up these petitions against the orders of the ATC. The full bench initially took up the petition of IGP Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera challenging ATC order for his trial. A special division bench is also there to take up the matters of ATCs.

Another application was filed in the Lahore High Court seeking directions for the government to bring before the public the report of inquiry tribunal in Model Town incident. Khudai Khidmatgar, an organization, filed the petition and made principal secretary to PM and Punjab government as respondents.

The petitioner said that Inquiry Tribunal headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najfi made report on the incident and mentioned in it the role of those behind it. The petitioner prayed that the government be ordered to bring the report before the public.

In 2014, 14 people died and 100 others fell injured during police operation against workers of Pakistan Awami Tehreek in Model Town.