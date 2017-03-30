LAHORE - The Punjab government and Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust have signed an agreement through which management of Kidney Hospital Multan has been given to the Trust.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Najam Ahmed Shah on behalf of the Punjab government while Board Chairman Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust Javed Saleem Qureshi signed the agreement on behalf of the Trust on Wednesday.

Under the agreement, the control of Kidney Hospital Multan has been handed over to Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital for the management purposes.

Speaking on the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif said that control of 150-bed Kidney Hospital has been given to Indus Group which has amply proved its worth by successfully running Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital, Muzaffargarh.

In the same way, the CM added, Indus Group is also running another hospital in nearby area of Lahore, Ladhar, where patients from Kasur and Sheikhupura come to get treatment.

Under the agreement, Indus Group will take over responsibility of the kidney hospital in 12 weeks and by June this hospital will start providing best medical aid to kidney patients.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will be requested to inaugurate the hospital, according to the CM.

Shehbaz Sharif, on the occasion, regretted that the doctors doing politics have been professionally raised with the hard-earned money of the nation, but in return they are observing strikes and taking out protest marches.

“Pakistan as Islamic republic was not established for the purpose of denying medical treatment to poor,” he said while informing that is why he took this hard decision. “This model will be extended to the whole province to provide medical treatment to the distressed humanity, even if there are thousands of strikes.”

The CM stated that a revolution has been brought about by running Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital, Muzzafargarh. “There are no strikes in the hospitals which have been given to Indus Group and no patient is refused treatment.”

Shehbaz said people need medicines and treatment, and not strikes or protests. “We want senior doctors of government hospitals to serve the patients in the real sense.”

He went on to say we pay huge respect to doctors but we fight those who do not serve and are indulged in politics. “We are committed to provide medicare to the poor and no compromise will be done on this count.” The CM appealed to the senior and young doctors and those associated with health sector to help and sympathised with patients, and change healthcare system and construct such a Pakistan where the common man has treatment facilities at par with the elite.

“We will salute those who will support us in this noble cause. And we will fight those who will create hurdles in this regard.” He also requested philanthropists to come forward, and share efforts of the Punjab government in healthcare sector.