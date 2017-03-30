LAHORE - The annual sports day of Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) was held on Wednesday in varsity’s main ground.

Minister for Higher Education Syed Raza Ali Gillani was the chief guest and gave away medals to winners. About 3,000 students from 42 departments of the University took part in different events like aerobics, hurdle race, chaati race, gymnastic show, relay race, balance race and tug of war.

The race for university employees and musical chair for guests was also held before the distribution of shields. The ceremony started with a grand march past, sports day oath and athletics meet.

Syed Raza Ali Gillani said that sports make students better human beings, adding that “it teaches tolerance and encourages the spirit of competitiveness.” The minister further said that LCWU is made one of the finest sports nurseries for producing and grooming sportsmen for national teams, besides it is involving its students and faculty members in healthy sports activities. He advised the university’s students never to compromise on the standards of sportsmanship.

“Sportsmanship is more important than winning an event. He encouraged the students saying that Pakistanis are best the human resource in the world and there is only need to be loyal to our country and work hard.

Vice Chancellor Dr Rukhsan Kausar said that the management has generously increased funds for the sports and co-curricular activities in the University’s budget. LCWU leadership has provided full encouragement and conducive environment for the sports activities.

She lauded the participation of students in annual sports and congratulated the position holder sportsmen of the competitions held at the opening ceremony.