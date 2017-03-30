LAHORE - City police department Wednesday hosted a farewell party in the honour of several police officers who got retirement after reaching the age of superannuation.

The luncheon ceremony was held at the Operations police headquarters yesterday. A number of police officers including capital city police officer Muhammad Amin Wains, DIG (Operations) Dr Haider Ashraf, Punjab DIG (Investigation) Chaudhry Shafique Ahmed, Chief Traffic Officer Rai Ejaz Ahmed, and SP Security Ebadat Nisar attended the event.

According to police, Inspector Nabi Ahmed, Head Constable Abdul Rehman, Constable Abdul Rehman, Faiz-ur-Rehman, Liaqat Ali, Muhammad Mukhtar, and Ghulam Hussain got retirement on Wednesday.

While addressing the participants, CCPO Muhammad Amin Wains said that police are a sacred profession as policemen sacrifice their lives to protect the lives, honour, and properties of the people. He said that if policemen would serve people with honest and dedication by providing them timely justice this exercise would be considered equal to worship.

The city police chief further said those serving in the police department must know that they were selected for a sacred duty. “It should be your top priority to help and serve the humanity. The victims must be provided timely justice. By serving humanity, a police officer can achieve a great place in this world and the world hereafter,” the police chief said. The officer also paid rich tributes to the retired policemen stating that the outgoing officers dedicated a major part of their life to the police department. Lahore DIG (Operations) Dr Haider Ashraf on this occasion said that all the officers including Inspector Nabi Ahmed had accomplished their mission by serving humanity. “Our basic job is to serve people irrespective of their social status. We must help the deserving community and we should leave no stone unturned to bring the culprits to justice,” Ashraf said.

He said that the services of retired police officers would be remembered forever.

Punjab DIG (Investigation) Chaudhry Shafique Ahmed and Chief traffic officer Rai Ejaz Ahmed also spoke on this occasion. They also paid rich tributes to the retired policemen by highlighting their efforts they made for the betterment of the police department.

Meanwhile, Lahore CCPO and DIG Operations distributed gifts among the retired police officers.