LAHORE - A 25-year-old man ended his life by swallowing poisonous pills at his house in Factory Area police precincts Wednesday. Police identified the deceased as Zameer-ul-Hassan.
The family told the police that Zameer took poisonous pills after an argument with his relatives over some domestic issue. He was rush to a hospital where doctors pronounced him as brought dead. The police were investigating the death.
BOY DIEs IN ACCIDENT
A teenage boy died and his cousin wounded critically when a car bumped into their motorcycle in the South Cantonment police area yesterday.
Police said that Mubashar, a college student, died on the spot and his cousin Zain was admitted to a hospital with multiple injuries. The driver along with the car fled instantly. The body was handed over to the family and the police were investigating the accident.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 30-Mar-2017 here.