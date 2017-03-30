LAHORE - A 25-year-old man ended his life by swallowing poisonous pills at his house in Factory Area police precincts Wednesday. Police identified the deceased as Zameer-ul-Hassan.

The family told the police that Zameer took poisonous pills after an argument with his relatives over some domestic issue. He was rush to a hospital where doctors pronounced him as brought dead. The police were investigating the death.

BOY DIEs IN ACCIDENT

A teenage boy died and his cousin wounded critically when a car bumped into their motorcycle in the South Cantonment police area yesterday.

Police said that Mubashar, a college student, died on the spot and his cousin Zain was admitted to a hospital with multiple injuries. The driver along with the car fled instantly. The body was handed over to the family and the police were investigating the accident.