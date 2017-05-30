LAHORE - Minister Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq chaired a meeting on Monday to review the situation of chickenpox in the province.

Special Secretary Primary & Secondary Health Dr Faisal Zahoor, Additional Secretary (Technical) Primary Health Dr Asim Altaf, Additional Secretary (Technical) Specialized Healthcare Dr Salman Shahid, Medical Director Children’s Hospital Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore and Director Communicable Disease Control Program Dr Muhammad Bashir attended the meeting. Prof Fareed Zafar, MS Allied Hospital Faisalabad and officers from affected districts attended the meeting through video link.

The meeting was informed eight patients of chickenpox were under treatment, five at Allied Hospital Faisalabad and three patients at Children’s Hospital Lahore.

Dr Muhammad Bashir informed that so far 3,950 confirmed chickenpox cases have been reported in Punjab. He said that in some cases double entry of patients have been made.

Minister Health directed identification of patient with the old registration number to avoid double entry. He directed that treatment of chickenpox patients in accordance with the guidelines of WHO and health experts. LGH