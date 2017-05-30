LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said with the cooperation of China technical colleges will be established in the province to impart technical skills to thousands of youngsters.

The journey from darkness to brightness is going on with the development of projects worth billions of rupees, the chief minister said while talking to party legislators from Sahiwal district on Monday.

The chief minister recalled the rulers in the past practiced corruption of billions of rupees in the name of development projects. He particularly mentioned the PML-Q government in Punjab during the Musharraf era, said then the rulers set records of loot and plunder and said, today is an era of transparency when national resources are being spent honestly.

He said by grace of Almighty Allah, second turbine of Sahiwal Coal Power Project has also started producing electricity. Initially, 137-megawatt electricity is being produced from second turbine. Within a few days, a total of 1320-megawtt electricity would be obtained from Sahiwal Coal Power Plant. Sahiwal Coal Power Project is first initiative of the CPEC and the largest coal-based electricity project in the country.

He said merit and transparency is the hallmark of our government. Only merit based recruitments are being made in education, police and other departments in the province. The members of the assembly should give precedence to the public service and utilise all their efforts for the solution of problems of the general public as well as playing their effective role for transparency, quality and timely completion of development projects.

The chief minister said that promotion of agriculture sector is the first priority of the government and unprecedented steps have been taken in this regard. He said that historic Kissan Package has been very helpful in the development of agriculture sector and increase in per acre yield; while interest-free loans have provided relief to the small farmers in the real sense.

The chief minister directed the authorities for adopting speedy steps for the solution to traffic problem at Pattoki Toll Plaza, and asked the Secretary C&W to devise a plan and get it implemented under his supervision. He assured that traffic problems at Pattoki Toll Plaza will be solved on priority.

He took serious notice of the complaints with regard to leases of sand in Baseerpur area and directed the DPO to visit the site personally, and register FIR today, for taking necessary action under the law. He also directed to hold enquiry of other leases of sand in the province and asked the Chief Minister’s Interception Team to submit a report to him after detailed investigations.

He expressed his strong displeasure over non-arrest of accused involved in murder incident in Sahiwal and observed that bringing improvement in law and order situation is the prime responsibility of the police. There is no reason that the police have failed to arrest the accused, he added and directed that immediate arrest of the accused should be insured.