LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) authorities claimed on Monday to have arrested an official of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) allegedly involved in Rs1.87 billion corruption. A NAB spokesman said that the accused, Faizan Shamas, was Investment Management Unit Officer of the controversial deal between MS High Links and ETPB. NAB will produce him before accountability court today to obtain his physical remand.
