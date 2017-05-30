LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Monday gave two-day time to the federal government to submit decision of a review board regarding extension to the house arrest of Jamatud Dawa’s Chief Hafiz Saeed and his four aides.

A division bench headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali heard the petition of Hafiz Saeed and others challenging their detention. During the hearing, a law officer requested the bench to give some time to submit report of the review board. The bench accepted the plea and gave two-day time to the government. On January 28, Punjab government placed names of Hafiz Saeed, Abdullah Ubaid (Faisalabad), Malik Zafar Iqbal Shahbaz (Markaz Tayyaba Muridke), Abdul Rehman Abid (Markaz Tayyaba Muridke) and Qazi Kashif Hussain of Multan in fourth schedule of Anti Terrorism Act and on February 30 had put them under detention for 90 days. Earlier, the interior ministry had given recommendation to the Punjab government and intimated it that Jamatud Dawa and Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation were engaged in certain activities which could be prejudicial to peace and security and in violation of Pakistan’s obligations to the United national Security Council Resolution No 1267.