LAHORE - The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has condemned reported enforced disappearance of four political activists in Badin district over the weekend.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Commission stated: “HRCP is appalled to learn of the near simultaneous abduction of four political activists from four different villages in Badin district, late Saturday and early Sunday. The families of Raza Jarwar, Ali Ahmed Bughio, Shadi Khan Soomro and Abdul Aziz Gurghaiz have given somewhat similar accounts of policemen and personnel in black or dark blue uniforms and civilian clothes taking away their relatives.

“While there is the obvious concern of the families for the victims’ safety and early recovery, HRCP is particularly alarmed over political activists being picked up from different villages in a coordinated manner.

“A clampdown on activists because of their political affiliation and identity goes against the very essence of democracy. “HRCP demands the immediate and safe recovery of the victims and a detailed probe into the actions of the perpetrators, including the police and other personnel whether in uniform or plainclothes. That is the only way to reassure politically conscious citizens as well as to prevent this malaise from spreading further in Sindh and bringing further ill-repute to Pakistan.”