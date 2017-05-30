LAHORE - A car-rider was shot dead while a lady wounded under mysterious circumstances on the Multan road in Sundar police precincts on Monday evening.

Police identified the deceased as Nadir alias Lakha, said to be a resident of Muzaffargarh district. His body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. It was not clear yet how the gunfire began. An official at the Sundar police station told The Nation that the man, who was riding in a car along with a lady and a child, was being chased by some intelligence operatives. Police did not confirm so far whether the lady and the child were relatives of alleged criminal. As the agency officials opened fire on the vehicle, the car driver sustained multiple bullet wounds and died on the spot. The lady was shifted to the Jinnah hospital with injuries. The whereabouts of the child were unknown till late Monday night.

Soon after the shooting, local police claimed that the deceased was a most-wanted criminal with Rs2 million prize money on his head. According to police claim, Lakha was wanted to them in several cases of armed robberies. The police were investigating the fatal shooting.

Three held for violating Ehtram-e-Ramazan

City police arrested three hotel owners for selling food to customers in the daylight in Manga Mandi area on Monday.

The police also filed a case against the arrested men under the Ehtram-e-Ramazan ordinance. The hotel owners were sent to the police lock-up. Further investigation was underway.

Gang of robbers busted

Investigation police claimed on Monday to have smashed a gang of robbers by arresting three of its members. Model Town SP (Investigation) Kashif Aslam told the reporters that the arrests were made during raids in Faisal Town and Kot Lakhpat police areas.

According to the officer, the police teams also seized cash, mobile phones, and pistols from their possession. Further investigation was underway.