LAHORE - Search is underway for an unknown who abducted a newborn from Lahore General Hospital the other day.

On the application of the infant’s father, a case has been registered with Kot Lakhpat Police Station. Muhammad Imran, a resident of Chungi Amar Sadhu, got her wife admitted at LGH for delivery case. The baby boy, born on May 28, was handed over to Imran who gave the newborn to his cousin Sumaira.

According to the complainant, an unknown woman came outside the labour room and asked Sumaira’s husband to fetch a glass of water. In his absence, she managed to abduct the baby and escaped.

LGH Medical Superintendent Dr Ghulam Sabir has asked the police to use modern technology to arrest the accused. He told The Nation that the baby was delivered through operation and was handed over to his family in accordance with hospital SOPs.