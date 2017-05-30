LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Monday issues notices to the accused in an application seeking transfer to Lahore the trial of a British Pakistani Samia Shahid who was killed for so called ‘honour’.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah passed the order on petition filed by Kazim who is also complainant of the case. Petitioner submitted that prosecution had submitted challan before an additional district & sessions judge in Jehlum but the accused were in position that they may hamper the dispensation of justice.

The witnesses of the case including a witness namely Mukhtar received life threats, he said. He said that the accused were influential persons and were constantly giving life threats due to which he had to leave the country.

The Joint Investigation Team which was constituted to probe the murder of Samia Shahid had also recommended that the case be transferred to Lahore. JIT, he said, had also recommended that it was matter of honor killing and the government should direct the prosecution department to closely monitor the case and bring the accused to justice.

He said that if the trial was held in Lahore, the prosecution would be in a much better position to supervise trial proceedings closely and evidence be recorded without any undue influence in a free and fair atmosphere for the witnesses.

He submitted that the trial would not be entertained fairly and justly at Jehlum.

He prayed the court to transfer the challan of the accused from Jehlum to Lahore in the interest of justice, fairness and equity.

After hearing arguments of the petitioner, the chief justice issued notices to the accused and adjourned hearing until June 14.

Samia Shahid, a dual national, had died last year in July when she came to Pakistan from UK to see her ailing father in a village of Jhelum. The deceased family claimed that Samia died of natural causes but Mukhtar alleged that her family murdered her in the name of honor.

On July 23, Mangla police lodged an FIR against Muhammad Shahid, father of deceased Samia, and her first husband Muhammad Shakeel. Police charged Shakeel for raping the victim. Mother and sister of the deceased were also nominated in the FIR but the fled the country and still at large.