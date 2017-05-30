LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Monday granted interim bail to stage actress Honey Shehzadi in a case registered against her over charges of getting firing on a man. The court also directed the police to submit record of the case and put off further hearing until June 5.

Honey Shehzadi through her counsel filed the petition and submitted that Johar Town police implicated her in a fake case. She said she was not involved in any illegal activity. The petitioner said Johar Town police lodged an FIR against her after accusing her of getting firing on a citizen Ahmad Bhatti. She requested the court to grant her pre-arrest bail. Earlier, a sessions court denied her bail.

EPA’S CENTRAL LAB

The Lahore High Court adjourned until June 2 the hearing on a petition seeking direction for the provincial governed to make Environment Protection Agency’s central laboratory functional.

Advocate Sheraz Zaka moved the court that lab had not been made functional despite the court orders while the staff who had to make it functional were also not regularized.

He requested the court to order the government to make it functional for the larger public interest.