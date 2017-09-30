­LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Friday allowed the Punjab government’s appeal and set aside the decision of a single bench for the reinstatement of 452 Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) employees.

A division bench announced the reserved verdict after the government lawyer concluded his arguments. A single bench reinstated 452 officials but the government challenged the decision. The government argued that the terminated employees failed to qualify a re-evaluation test after the newly-appointed director general of Punjab Land Records Authority took notice of illegal appointments.

An FIR was also registered against the culprits involved in illegal appointment and the case was referred to the Anti-Corruption Establishment for further inquiry, the court heard. In their petition before the single bench, the employees had argued that they were removed before the expiry of their contract and they also challenged the procedure adopted by the authority for their termination.a

In a separate petition against alleged illegal appointments to liquidation board and alleged illegal occupation of government land, the LHC sought detailed report. Further hearing adjourned till the next week.

Also on Friday, the LHCBA expressed serious concerns over foreign minister’s alleged statements against Pakistan. The lawyers said that Khwaja Asif was speaking the language of India during his visit of the US.