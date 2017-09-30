Like other parts of the globe, the World Heart Day was observed across the country including Lahore on Friday to promote the message for healthy hearts. Walks, health checks, public talks and exhibitions were organised by public sector and private health institutions to mark the day. WHD is part of an international campaign to spread awareness about heart disease and stroke prevention. Heart disease and strokes are the world’s leading cause of death, killing 17.1 million people every year – that’s more than victims of cancer, HIV/AIDS and malaria. Overeating, lack of exercise, unhealthy diets and high blood pressure, cholesterol and glucose levels are all factors which can trigger heart disease and threaten lives. The day aims at encouraging people to make lifestyle changes and promoting education about ways to be good to heart. This lesson is becoming increasingly relevant as reports of obesity, poor diet and physical inactivity in children and young people become more and more common. –Staff Reporter

HNPIP seminar on Rohingya

The Hameed Nizami Press Institute of Pakistan will organise a seminar on ‘Rohingya Muslims Issue-permanent solution and emergency relief’ at HNPIP Auditorium near China Chowk next week. Former foreign minister Sardar Asif Ahmad Ali will preside over while Qayyum Nizami, Dr Ijaz Butt and Chairman World Columnists Club Dilawar Ch will be chief guests of the Tuesday’s seminar.–Staff Reporter

Quacks face action

The Punjab Healthcare Commission has ordered registration of cases against two quacks and imposed Rs800,000 fine on them. Upon completion of investigation into two separate complaints, the PHC also instructed the National Council for Homeopathy for cancelling the registration of the practitioners. The PHC acted on the complaint of a citizen, Inayatullah Khan, against Liaqat Ali of the Liaqat Hospital in Mughalpura. In another case, Nadeem Anjum approached the commission against Dr Faryad Ali of Al-Barkat Medical Centre in Faisalabad. The commission fined them and ordered criminal proceedings under Section 322 of the PPC. –Staff Reporter

Expat gets plot back

The Overseas Pakistanis Commission got freed a plot from illegal occupants. OPC Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti said that Ahmad Ali, settled in California, filed a complaint that some influential persons illegally captured his plot in Roshan Wala area of Faisalabad. On this complaint, OPC directed the its local officials who got vacated the land. –Staff Reporter