The Highways Police returned a bag filled with Rs300,000 to the owner Friday. According to a press release, the guidance centers of NHMP central zone helpline-130 received a call from Manzoor Ahmed of Gujrnawala about the loss of his valuables in a bus. The man was using restroom at bus terminal Sahiwal when the bus left him behind. However, Patrol Officers Muhammed Zafar and Javed Iqbal collected the bag from bus and handed it over to the owner. DIG Mirza Faran Baig appreciated his team and granted them commendation certificates and cash reward for their excellent performance.