LAHORE - The Nazaria-e-Pakistan Trust (NPT) organised a Khuddar Pakistan rally Wednesday against US President Donald Trump for threatening the country.

The rally, which started from Faisal Chowk, culminated at Lahore Press Club. A large number of people from all walks of life participated in the rally. They were carrying banners, placards and posters inscribed with anti-US and anti-Trump slogans.

The rally’s participants also chanted slogans against the US president and his policy for Afghanistan and South Asia.

Those who addressed the rally included NPT Chairman Muhammad Rafiq Tarar, vice-chairman Prof Dr Rafiq Ahmad, renowned columnist Akram Chaudhry, NPT secretary Shahid Rasheed, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Rana Muhammad Arshad, Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Mian Mahmoodul Rashid, Lahore High Court Bar Association President Chaudhry Muhammad Zulfiqar, Jamat-e-Islami Information Secretary Ameer-ul-Azeem, Jamat Ahl-e-Hadith leader Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer, PML Lahore leader Mian Muhammad Muneer, Human Rights Pakistan President Muhammad Nasir Iqbal Khan, Ameer Hamza, Sardar Aftab Ahmad Virk, Amir Saeed Rawn and others.

In his written message for the rally, Tarar said that the rally was organised against the baseless allegations of the United States against Pakistan. “The US was trying to hush up its defeat in Afghanistan by accusing Pakistan,” he added.

The NPT chairman pointed out that Pakistan has lost 70,000 lives of soldiers and common citizens in this war. “We condemn the US policy for the region,” he stressed.

Prof Rafique Ahmed advised the government to stop receiving aid from the US.

Other speakers appreciated the government as well as Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa for responding to Donald Trump in the same coin. A memorandum of protest also presented to the Consul general of the US that said Donald Trump had negated ground realities while alleging Pakistan for its support to terrorists and his allegation is a sheer manifestation of false accusations.

“All 200 million plus Pakistanis strongly condemn his policy and take it as an insult of 70 years old Pak-US relations.”