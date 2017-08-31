Lahore - The National Highways and Motorway Police has launched campaign to curb overcharging by transporters on Eid days, According to a press release, DIG Mirza Faran Baig made an inspection tour of the highway near Thoker Niaz Baig as part of the campaign. DIG Mirza Faran Baig directed the patrolling officers to carry out strict enforcement against transporters for fleecing passengers on Eid and get the extorted money returned to the passengers. “Zero tolerance police must be ensured and no transporter would be allowed to fleece the travellers, he said and directed the sector and beat commanders to personally supervise the campaign. He also said that warning banners should also be erected in bus terminals containing messages of consequences of overcharging and overloading, he further added. He also appealed the passengers to cooperate with the lawmen for the rule of law and call at 130 in need of help. He reiterated his force’s resolve to serve the public