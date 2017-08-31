Body found from PU hostel

LAHORE: A 22-year-old student was found dead from a hostel room in Punjab University’s Old Campus on Wednesday morning. Police are investigating the death. The deceased was identified by police as Manzoor Hussain, a student of MA Urdu and resident of district Pakpattan. His partially-decomposed body was recovered from the Khalid Bin Waleed Hostel (Room No 168) on Wednesday morning. A university official said the hostel administration alerted the local police after the staff noticed foul smell emitting from one of the rooms. Police reached the spot within no time and shifted the body to the morgue for an autopsy. According to the university administration, the deceased was staying illegally at the hostel since the room was allotted to another student Shahid. A police officer Wednesday night told The Nation that investigation was underway to ascertain whether the man was murdered or he committed suicide. “The young man was lying dead on a charpoy with massive bleeding beneath the bed. Apparently, the death took place some three days before. Investigators are working on different lines,” he said. No case was registered with the police till filing of this report. –Staff Reporter

Man found dead in washroom

Lahore: An unidentified man was found dead from the washroom of a house located in the Township police area on Wednesday. The decomposed body was shifted to the morgue for an autopsy. Police investigators said the death happened a few days ago since the body was decomposed. Investigators say they believe the man was killed in the washroom. There were large patches of blood across the floor. Police were yet to ascertain the identity of the deceased. An official said the body was recovered from an empty house. Some locals contacted the police after noticing foul smell. The police were investigating the death. Meanwhile, an unidentified man was found dead from the Sabzazar police area on Wednesday. Some passersby spotted the body alongside a footpath and contacted the police by phone. The police removed the body to the morgue for an autopsy and were investigating the death. –Staff Reporter

Motorcyclists gun down man

Lahore : A 50-year-old man was shot and killed by two motorcyclists in the Shafiqabad police precincts on Wednesday afternoon, police said. The killer fled on their two-wheeler instantly. The deceased was identified as Naeem Ahmed, who was targeted by two motorcyclists in the street. The fatal shooting took place on a busy road. An eyewitness said two gunmen riding on a motorcycle opened straight fire on Naeem after a brief altercation over some issue. The victim sustained serious bullet injuries and died on the spot. The killers managed to escape. The police later reached the spot and shifted the body to the morgue. A relative of the deceased told the police that a local resident Toni shot dead Naeem as they clashed over tying up sacrificial animals in the street. –Staff Reporter

Two terrorists arrested

LAHORE: The Punjab counterterrorism department on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two members of the terror outfit Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan during a successful raid near old Ravi Bridge. The terror suspects were identified by police as Ajmad Khan and Ikram Ullah, said to be members of the Ghazi Force, an off-shoot of the Pakistani Taliban. A CTD spokesman said that it was an intelligence-based operation launched near Chowk Old Ravi Bridge on the Lahore’s Ring Road. “They were preparing to launch an attack on personnel of security agencies,” the spokesman said. The Lahore CTD team also seized hand grenades and explosive material from their possession. The suspects were shifted to an unknown facility for further interrogation. –Staff Reporter