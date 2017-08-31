LAHORE - A man Wednesday put on sale his children at the Lahore High Court to protest against delay in justice.

According to Gujrat resident Nasir Ahmad Awan, his case has been pending with a civil court for the past 17 years. The citizen, who claimed to be an n expatriate, took his five children to the Lahore High Court and put them on sale to bear the expenditure of his land possession case he has been pursuing against local influential people.

“I have left with no option but to sell my children to fight the case. I have spent my lifelong earrings in courts,” he told The Nation.

Appealing to Punjab’s top judge to help him get justice, the man also threatened to commit suicide if no action is taken to get his land recovered from the local grabbers.

In another such case, LHC sought reply from regional police officer in a petition filed by a woman against Gujrat Sadar Police Station House Officer on the charges of land-grabbing.

The petitioner alleged that the Sadar SHO had lodged fake FIRs against her and her family to grab land of Muhammad Yousaf.

She alleged that the police officer took 25 family members into custody and tortured them in a bid to get a piece of land transferred to him.

After hearing, Justice Muhammad Farrukh Irfan Khan directed the Gujrat RPO to submit reply within fortnight.

Dawa chief detention case

Jamatud Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed along with his four aides filed a petition before the Lahore High Court on Wednesday challenging their new detention order issued by the Punjab government.

Hafiz Saeed and his four aides including Abdullah Ubaid, Malik Zafar Iqbal Shahbaz, Abdur Rehman and Qazi Kashif Hussain had been detained on January 28 but their detention order expired on July 27.

The previous detention orders were issued by the Punjab government under II-EEE of Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 but now it has been issued under Punjab Maintenance of Public Order, 1960.

The petitioners, however, challenged their fresh detention orders through their counsel A K Dogar submitting that the government was due to release them on July 27 but it issued again their detention orders. They said that the government decision was gross violation of human rights, freedom and guaranteed by the Constitution, 1973. They also termed their detention as inhuman treatment.

Hafiz Saeed and his aides’ petition against their detention under Sections of ATA was already subjudice before the Lahore High Court. However, according petitioners’ counsel A K Dogar, the next date of hearing was not fixed. But he expected that his new petition against his clients’ detention under Maintenance of Public Order, 1960, would be fixed for hearing soon after the Eid vacations.

The counsel said that Punjab government’s decision of their detention was unlawful and without any reason.

On January 28, the interior ministry had suggested the provincial government to put them under detention saying that Jamatud Dawa and Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation were engaged in certain activities which could be prejudicial to peace and security and in violation of Pakistan’s obligations to the United national Security Council Resolution No 1267. Punjab government placed both organizations in the second schedule of ATA under its section 11-D (1).

Ends/ Aug 30-2017- FIDA