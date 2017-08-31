LAHORE - Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly, Mian Mehmoodur Rashid yesterday demanded of the Punjab Chief minister Shehbaz Sharif to resign due to his alleged involvement in Multan Metro Bus scam.

Addressing a news conf1erence at Punjab Assembly, Rashid also demanded of the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take suo moto notice of the matter to punish the accused.

Opposition leader rejected an inquiry to be conducted by the Chief Minister’s Inspection Team, saying how an accused could be investigated by an inquiry team of his own.

“This case should be investigated by the same JIT which investigated the Panama case”, he affirmed, adding that the Panama JIT enjoyed trust of the people of Pakistan.

Rashid said that the Capital Engineering Company involved in this scam was not a registered company in Pakistan whose address has also been found incorrect.

He suspected billions of corruption in other Punjab government projects holding the Punjab chief minister responsible for this. He added that financial corruption of billions of rupees has been committed in Saaf Paani project, Sasti Roati, yellow cab and laptop schemes.

Talking about the solid wasted contract given to a Turkish company, he alleged that Sharif brothers would make companies abroad by their front men and then award them contracts worth billions of rupees.