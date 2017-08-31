LAHORE (PR) - Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) central leader Moonis Elahi on Wednesday took out ‘Istehkaam-e-Pakistan’ rally from Muslim League House to Shimla Hill.

Addressing the rally, Moonis said that the rally’s sole objective was to tell the world that the nation was united for solidarity and security of Pakistan. “We are ready to face and fully fight every anti-Pakistan policy,” he added.

Participants of the rally offered collective prayers for security, solidarity and stability of the country. They kept chanting slogans in support of Pakistan, PML-Q, Ch Shujat Hussain, Ch Pervez Elahi and Moonis Elahi while denouncing US-India nexus.

Moonis Elahi further said in his address that Muslim League had created Pakistan and is guarantor of its security, solidarity and stability. “We will not spare any sacrifice for our motherland,” he vowed.

Participants of rally included Mian Muhammad Munir, Dr Azeemuddin Lakhvi, Tanvir Azam Cheema, Alamagir advocate, Aamer Saeed Raan, Khadeeja Farooqui, Zulfiqar Pappan, Mian Abdul Sattar, Sajjad Baloch, Naseer Araeen, Imran Sheerazi, Sh Umar Hayat, Engineer Shehzad Elahi, Nasir Ramzan Gujjar, Mian Asad Munir, Talha Usman Sindhu, Ejaz Chaudhary, Mian Shehzad Tufail, Nadir Duggal, Ch Arif advocate, Amna Ulfat, Majida Zaidi, Kanwal Naseem, Tamkeen Aftab and other leaders.

Moonis Elahi also distributed caps and mufflers of PML election symbol among the rally’s participants.