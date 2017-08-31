LAHORE - The Punjab government transferred and posted senior officers. As per the notifications, Secretary of Literacy Dr Naveed Iqbal was posted as OSD and directed to report the S&GAD while Secretary of Population Welfare Dr Ismat Tahira was posted as Secretary of Literacy.

Moreover, the seat of literacy secretary would stand upgraded from BP 20 to BP 21.

Meanwhile, OSD Ambreen Raza was posted as Secretary of Population Welfare. DG Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Sarah Aslam was promoted to grade-20 on regular basis and transferred and posted as Secretary Implementation and Coordination (S&GAD), relieving Secretary Human Rights and Minorities Affairs department Asim Iqbal.

Special Secretary Higher Education Department Tahir Yousuf was posted as Secretary Libraries and Archives S&GAD relieving Ahmad Raza Sarwar Chairman Punjab Cooperative Board for Liquidation. DG Labor Saleem Hussain was posted as OSD while an officer awaiting posting Farooq Hameed Shaikh was posted as DG Labor. Controller printing and Stationary Imran Sikandar was posted as Commissioner Punjab Employees Social Security Institution on deputation basis. Punjab Land Records Authority Additional DG Aysha Hameed was promoted to grade 19 on acting charge basis and posted as DG Child Protection and Welfare bureau on deputation.

DC Kasur Ammara Khan was posted as OSD while DC Nankana Sahib Saira Omar was posted as DC Kasur. ADC Amir Shafique was assigned additional charge of the DC Nankana office. Deputy Secretary (DS) Welfare Asif Raza was posted as OSD while ADC Gujranwala Noorish Sabah is posted as DS Welfare. It is also learnt that former Secretary Higher Education Punjab Irum Bokhari was in a race to be posted as MD Wapda. The Central Selection Board had rejected her promotion case on some sound grounds.

Moreover, the Punjab government has de-notified 180-H Model Town as CM’s camp office. The S&GAD has issued notification in this regard.