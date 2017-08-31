LAHORE - A matric student from Chakwal called on Shehbaz Sharif at CM House on Wednesday, where she was handed Rs1 million cheque for her outstanding performance.

The CM announced that Punjab government will bear educational expenses besides arranging free healthcare facilities for Alisha Hijab of Chakwal Government Girls High School No 1. He also gave Rs100,000 each to deputy headmistress, teacher and chief executive officer of the district education authority. Alisha’s father Jabar Abbas, her mother Rabia Bibi, brother, teacher Munazza Habib and school headmistress were also present. Speaking on the occasion, Shehbaz said that students like Alisha are bright future of the nation. “Despite lacking necessary resources, this committed and brave daughter of the nation has moved forward with hard work and the role of her parents and teachers is also commendable,” Shehbaz highlighted. “If this bright daughter of the nation desired to study abroad, it will also be arranged. The whole nation is proud of talent, abilities and intellectual ken of such daughters who are a ray of hope for us. “Every sort of resources is there to tap the talent,” he added. The CM stressed the need for promoting education and reiterated his government’s resolve to bring in educational reforms. He added: “Unfortunately, we have remained unsuccessful as a nation in achieving the objectives of Pakistan during the last 70 years as we have deviated from merit and justice.

Plunder and loot remained prevalent and people were deprived of their rights.

“Today, we have come to a point where Pakistan demands a fair system of justice and merit from us and it is imperative to maintain merit.”