LAHORE - While men are busy bargaining with livestock traders to perform the holy ritual, women are eying their savings to do shopping for Eidul Azha.

Shopkeepers have decorated their shops with colourful lights to attract maximum customers. Women’s shopping spree is on its peak at major markets of the city, including Liberty, Panorama Mall, Anarkali Bazaar, Ichra Bazaar, Fotress Square Mall.

Waqar Khan, a shopkeeper at Anarkali told The Nation, “Women and children purchase new dresses and shoes whether it is Eidul Fitr or Eidul Azha.”

“We have brought new stock to market,” he said, adding that women are taking interest in lawn collection and handmade shoes. “Business is really booming,” Khan told The Nation.

“Without bangles and henna, Eid celebrations are incomplete for girls,” a college student said. Ansa Razzaq of Lahore College of Women University pointed out that rubber bangles and artificial gold bangles are in demand and this year too such stuff has a great variety in the markets.

Faisal Malik, a customer at Fortress Square Mall, said: “Eid is an occasion where children insist on buying new clothes.”

He, however, complained about price hike saying: “I came here for shopping but leaving the mall without buying anything because of sky-high prices.”

He also called upon the government to play its part to avoid profiteering on such occasions.

Danish Waqas, a shopkeeper in Saddar Bazaar, said that most of the customers prefer readymade outfits because the tailors do not agree to stitch dresses at the last moment. “We are generating good business in the last week of Eid,” Danish added.