LAHORE - The suprious liquor, which killed more than 40 people in Toba Tek Singh, was prepared by mixing aftershave lotion which is not regulated by the Punjab Excise & Taxation Department, a spokesman said yesterday.

Reacting to the incident wherein 44 people died after consuming spurious liquor on Christmas, the E&T spokesman maintained the actual cause of the deaths was yet to be determined since forensic reports after post mortem of deceased persons was yet awaited.

On another incident, in which 30,000 liters spurious liquor was seized by Shafiqabad Police and the liquor was owned by an E&T licensee, the spokesman said a show-cause notice was issued to the licensee mentioned in the police report. “If found involved in illegal activities, necessary proceedings will be initiated against the licensee under the law,” he added.

“The working of Excise and Taxation Department in the Lahore District is an established fact especially in the wake of Drug Free City Project, Lahore,” the spokesman said in statement. He further said that efforts regarding enforcement and prohibition of sale/purchase and consumption of illicit liquor and allied substances are continued beyond any shadow of doubt.

During recent past, the department seized 108-kg Charas, 35-kg Heroin, 15-kg Opium, 14,500-kg Bhang, and about 12,000 liters of spurious liquor.

illegal gateway exchanges seized

FIA claimed to have seized seven illegal gate way exchanges and arrested two accused involved in running illegal business.

The spokesman for FIA said that the agency received secret information about some illegal gate way exchanges were operational in Mianwali district and on timely action accused could be caught red-handed. On which a raiding team was constituted to nab the accused.

FIA team conducted a raid in Mohalla Mustafa Abad and arrested the accused red-handed while they were busy operating the same exchange

FIA team also recovered seven illegal VOIP (Gray Traffic) Gateway exchanges of 96 ports along with four laptops, Router, antennas, about 200 SIMs of different cellular companies and other apparatus.

FIA team also arrested two people from the scene including Samar and Mudasar resident of Nurpur Thal district Khushab. An FIR has been registered against accused and further investigation is underway.