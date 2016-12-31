LAHORE - The cabinet committee on Anti-Corruption Establishment Law Reforms met yesterday at ACS Conference Room, Civil Secretariat.

Punjab Chief Secretary Shamail Ahmad Khawaja presided the meeting.

The committee was assigned ToRs to remove anomalies and existing shortcomings in the relevant law and rules pertaining to Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab along with suggesting remedial measures and best possible legal provisions to make the ACE more effective.

The additional chief secretary constituted a sub-committee comprising secretary prosecution and ACE DG to prepare detailed briefing on the subject and put it before the next meeting of the cabinet committee within a week.

The ACS hoped that the new draft law after approval from the provincial cabinet and the House of Punjab Assembly will help eliminate corruption and bribery including white collar crimes in a manner which will definitely commensurate the international benchmarks of good governance in criminal justice.

It will also help prevent trespassing of NAB into the jurisdiction of ACE Punjab.

All this process can culminate into the establishment of a more powerful “Punjab Anti-Corruption Agency” in the near future, he added.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Secretary Services Farhan Aziz Khawaja, Secretary Prosecution Syed Ali Murtaza, Director General ACE Brig (r) Muzaffar Ali Ranjha, Additional Advocate General Imtiaz Kaifi, ACE Director Naveed Shahzad Mirza, Deputy Secretary Law Abid Raza, Additional Director Law Muhammad Naeem Khan, Deputy Secretary (Estab) S&GAD Sidrah Yunis and Law Officer ACE Saadia Aziz.

The meeting also decided opting the prosecutor general as Ex-Officio Member of the cabinet committee.