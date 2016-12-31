LAHORE - The Lahore High Court yesterday set aside tax recovery notices issued to JWD Sugar Mills of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf’s leader Jahangir Khan Tareen, for being illegal.

Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza heard the arguments and allowed the petition and declared the tax recovery notice of Rs 420 million as illegal.

Arguing before the court, the FBR’s counsel had said that Jahangir Tareen was defaulter and had to pay Rs 420 million wealth tax. He said that the FBR had sent notice in accordance with law and requested to dismiss the petition.

Jahangir Khan Tareen through his counsel had submitted that Lahore Inland Commission issued tax notice to JWD sugar mills which in Multan.

He alleged that the FBR victimized him on political consideration as he belonged to an opposition party and was playing active role in campaign demanding investigation into Panama leaks against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family members. He said that the FBR unlawfully issued the impugned notice for the recovery of Rs130 million as wealth tax.He said the FBR had no power to recover wealth tax. He requested to set aside the tax recovery notice of the FBR for being illegal.

Aleem’s summons suspended

The Lahore High Court yesterday suspended summons issued to PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) allegedly at the behest of Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

Justice Ayesha A Malik of the LHC passed the order, with directions to the ECP to submit reply by the next hearing, January 17, 2017. During the hearing, Advocate Anees Hashmi, the counsel of Aleem Khan, told the court that the ECP initiated criminal proceedings against his client and accused him of submitting fake affidavits before a tribunal then hearing matter of NA-122. The lawyer said the commission had been issuing summons to Khan which, he said, were illegal. He said the court had already declared illegal such action by the ECP against his client, however, the proceedings were again initiated at the behest of speaker NA.

The counsel argued that the impugned summons issued by the ECP were a result of political victimisation and had no legal values. He asked the court to set aside the summons issued by the commission.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had defeated Aleem Khan in a by-poll held in NA-122 retaining the office of the NA Speaker.