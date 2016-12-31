LAHORE - Blanketed by fog, plains of the country including Lahore remained in the grip of biting cold yesterday with experts predicting the harsh weather conditions to persist during the next couple of days.

Like the last day, fog started falling in the evening and became so dense at midnight that the visibility reduced to zero in open areas. Low visibility affected flight operation, disturbed schedule of train besides hampering vehicular movement on inter and intra city routes.

Fog forced closure of portions of Motorway, leaving motorists with no other option except to use alternative routes including National Highway. Low visibility caused the vehicles to move at a snail’s pace on almost entire National Highway.

Lesser period of sunshine and snowfall over the hills caused considerable decrease in the mercury level, making weather chilly during the day and at nighttime.

Biting cold forced the people to stay indoors to avoid exposure to harsh weather conditions.

Excessive use of heaters at offices and homes caused decrease in gas pressure.

In certain areas, women faced difficulties in cooking meals for families.

Skardu remained the coldest place in the country where mercury dropped 10 degree Celsius below the freezing point.

Maximum temperature in Hunza was recorded -07C, Gupis and Gilgit -05C, Kalat -03°C, Bagrote, Parachinar and Kalam -02C. Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 18C and 08C respectively.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded

79 per cent.

According to the experts, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

The Met Office forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country including Lahore during the next couple

of days.

Dense foggy conditions are expected over plains of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh in night and morning time.