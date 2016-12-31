LAHORE - A man slaughtered his 28-year-old wife at a rented house in Green Town and fled along with two children, police sources said Friday. The blood-soaked body was moved to the morgue for autopsy.

Police identified the victim as Zohra Bibi, a resident of Peshawar city. Her husband Safdar Khan managed to escape from the crime scene along with his two children. Investigators said the man slaughtered his wife with a sharp-edge weapon during the small hours of yesterday and fled.

A neighbour of the victim alerted the police as she witnessed the body lying in the bedroom. Initial investigation revealed that the couple used to fight over domestic issues. The couple and their two children were living in the rented house for the last several months. The police registered a murder case (under section 302 of the PPC) against the accused and were investigating with no arrest made yet.

YOUNG MAN FOUND MURDERED

A 20-year-old man was found murdered in a graveyard in Lytton Road police precincts yesterday afternoon. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. Police said that the man, unidentified so far, was killed with a sharp-edge weapon. Some passersby spotted the body in the Miyani Sahib Graveyard and contacted the police by phone. The police reached the spot and removed the body to the morgue.

A police officer termed the killing as a blind murder and said that they were investigating the incident to unearth the killers. The police registered a murder case against unidentified men and were investigating.