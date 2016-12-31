LAHORE - The Education Reporters Association (ERA) elected its office-bearers for the year 2017-18 in its general council meeting held at Lahore Press Club yesterday.

Rashid Manzoor of Neo News was elected the president, while Mian Ali from Nawa-i-Waqt Group became the general secretary of the association.

Moreover, Kashif Bhatti from Khabrain group was elected the senior vice president while Hassaan Ahmed from Pakistan Today became the information secretary of the association.

Senior journalist Naeem Niazi became the patron-in-chief, while Yousaf Abbasi from daily Express was elected the ERA chairman. Adeel Mustafa from Waqt News became the finance secretary while Adnan Lodhi from Express Tribune was elected as the chairman of the core committee of the association.

Ambreen Fatima of Nawa-i-Waqt became incharge of the woman wing, while Muhammad Irshad was elected the vice president of the association.

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalist (PFUJ) President Rana Azeem also participated in the elections and greeted the new body. Earlier, the association presented its annual report for 2016-17 in the general council meeting that was approved after the consent of all the members. Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr Nizamuddin, Punjab University Vice Chancellor Dr Zafar Mueen Nasar, Government College University VC Dr Hassan Amir Shah, University of Engineering and Technology VC Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Lahore College for Women University VC Dr Rukhsana Kausar and University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences VC Dr Tallat Naseer Pasha congratulated the newly elected office-bearers.

Punjab Professors and Lecturers Association President Abdul Khaliq Nadeem and Punjab Teachers Union General Secretary Kashif Shahzad Chaudhry also felicitated the new body and hoped that it would work hard for the betterment of the education sector.