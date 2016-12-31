LAHORE - Pakistan is the fourth biggest country to provide doctors to the United States, President and CEO of the Federation of State Medical Boards of United States Dr Humayun Javaid Chaudhry said yesterday.

Dr Humayun Chaudhry, who is also the chairman of International Association of Medical Regulatory Authorities (IAMRA), was delivering a lecture at the University of Health Sciences (UHS) at the invitation of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC). PMDC president Dr Shabbir Ahmad Lehri, council member Dr Amir Bandesha, UHS vice chancellor Maj Gen (r) Prof Muhammad Aslam, Pro-VC Prof Dr Junaid Sarfraz Khan, Pro-vice chancellors of King Edward Medical University Lahore and Fatima Jinnah Medical University, and the faculty were present. Dr Humaiyun Chaudhry appreciated the system of medical and dental education in Pakistan. He said that till date, 12,028 Pakistani national physicians are working in 50 states of USA. Out of these, 3,100 doctors had graduated from Dow University of Health Sciences, Karachi, and 1,900 from King Edward Medical University, Lahore, he added.

Agha Khan University, Karachi and Allama Iqbal Medical College Lahore are on third and fourth position respectively.

Dr Chaudhry congratulated PM&DC for maintaining good standards of education in Pakistani medical and dental colleges. He informed the audience that three Pakistani institutions were the members of IAMRA and invited UHS to apply for the membership.

Dr Shabbir Ahmad Lehri said standardisation of medical education in Pakistan was the main objective of the Council. He apprised that a committee with Prof Dr Eice Muhammad as its head was working on curriculum reforms at undergraduate level whereas efforts were also being made to promote medical tourism in Pakistan.

Later, Dr Humayun visited the UHS Examination department and was briefed on various processes and procedures.