LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the military courts had been set up for a limited period as the country could not afford a parallel judicial system for an indefinite period.

Addressing a press conference at Mansoora on Friday, he said that if the military courts were the panacea, the civil courts should be closed.

The JI chief said that the nation had high expectations from the new chief justice and expected him to decide all cases without yielding to any pressure. He said that the nation had high hopes from the outgoing Chief Justice as well but the learned judge had announced much earlier that the Panama leaks case would be decided by his successor.

Sirajul Haq said the Panama leaks case would be the first test case for the new Chief Justice and if he was successful in bringing the corrupt elite and the plunderers into the dock and retrieving the looted the wealth from them, the nation would be greatly indebted to him for this historic decision.

The JI chief announced that whoever raised voice against NAB’s plea bargain, would get full support by the JI. He noted that some government circles had also criticized the plea bargain but the rulers were not ready to take any step in this direction.

Referring to the bloodshed going on in Syrian city Halab, Sirajul Haq said it was tragic that the historic city had been turned into ruins and thousands of men, women and children had been forced to migrate while the so called civilized nations as also the Muslim states were silent. He said that the problems of Syria, Kashmir, Palestine and Arakan were the collective problems of the Muslim Ummah and the Muslim world would have to unite for their solution.

Sirajul Haq announced that the JI would hold a grand rally against bloodshed in Halab IN Karachi, on January one.

The JI chief slated Indian Premier Modi’s statement that water and blood could not flow together, and termed it a declaration of war against Pakistan. He however said that the Indus Water Treaty could not be unilaterally revoked nor Pakistan’s share of river water could be blocked.

However, he said, that the world community was not taking Pakistan’s stance seriously due to soft policy of the Pakistani rulers for India. India on the other hand, was bent upon turning Pakistan into desert by ruining her agriculture and industry yet the rulers had misgivings regarding the enemy country.