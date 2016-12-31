LAHORE - Capital city police officer Muhammad Ameen Wains yesterday approved security plan for the New Year night with massive deployment of police force on roads in Lahore.

A police spokesman said that foolproof security arrangements have been made to maintain law and order situation on the occasion of New Year night.

As many as 5000 police officers and officials would perform security duties in Lahore, the spokesman said. The city police chief has also directed the divisional SPs to ensure effective system of patrolling across Lahore. The police will take strict action against the violators and miscreants.

The police chief approved the plan while presiding over a meeting of field officers at his office on Friday. DIG (Operations) Dr Haider Ashraf, all divisional SPs and other concerned officers were also present on this occasion.

The CCPO directed the police officers to take legal action against the persons found involved in aerial firing and one-wheeling. He also directed the chief traffic officer to make special arrangements for smooth flow of traffic and additional traffic wardens would be deployed on important roads.

The meeting was informed that on the occasion of New Year night, more than five thousand officials including 6 SPs, 35 DSPs, 83 SHOs, and 174 upper subordinates would perform security duties. The police would strictly maintain law and order and nobody would be allowed to disturb peace in the provincial metropolis, the spokesman said.

City traffic police have already released the traffic management plan for the New Year night in Lahore with massive deployment of officers on roads to ensure smooth flow of vehicular traffic. A police spokesman said that more than 3000 traffic policemen including three SPs, 11 DSPs, 97 Inspectors, 290 Patrolling officers, and 2900 traffic wardens would be deployed across Lahore to maintain traffic flow on the eve of New Year.

Lahore DIG (Traffic) Ahmad Mobeen yesterday said that city traffic police made a comprehensive traffic plan for New Year night. According to the plan, traffic wardens will not only take action against the violators but also they would keep an eye on the activities of miscreants.

All SPs, DSPs and circle officers will give briefings to all traffic wardens about their duties on their points. Similarly, holidays of all officers have been cancelled and traffic wardens will be deployed in two shifts.

One wheeling and hooting on roads will not be tolerated. Special traffic squads are constituted to launch crackdown against one wheeling. Traditionally, young men start hooting and dancing on main roads to celebrate the event on the eve of New Year night cause traffic mess. The special teams will also take action against the eve teasers.

The DIG has appealed to the people to cooperate with traffic wardens on roads. He further said that diversion points will be marked in case of any emergency situation.