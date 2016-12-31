LAHORE - University of Health Sciences (UHS) declared the result of final professional BDS annual examination 2016 yesterday.

A total of 604 candidates from 11 affiliated dental colleges appeared in the exam out of which 453 passed and 143 failed. The pass percentage remained 76.01.

Faryal Younis D/O Muhammad Younis Zahid of Dental Section Punjab Medical College Faisalabad got first position securing 676/800 marks.

Second position was shared by Saira Tariq D/O Tariq Mehmood of Dental Section, Punjab Medical College Faisalabad and Rida Shahid D/O Shahid Pervaiz of University Medical & Dental College, Faisalabad who scored 664/800 marks each. Sana Zafar D/O Zafar Ali of Dental Section, Punjab Medical College Faisalabad got third position, securing 649/800 marks.

Supplementary exams will commence on February 10, 2017.