LAHORE - The goo name of the National Highways Motorways Police is a matter of pride and distinction for the whole nation and we will further polish and strengthen these traits.

These views were expressed by NH&MP DIG Mirza Faran Baig at a promotional ceremony of four newly NH&MP officers at Zonal Office, yesterday.

The DIG said that honesty and courtesy are the basic traits that made this department symbol of pride for the nation,

Baig lauded the performance and congratulated the newly promoted officers. He advised them to work with dedication for the goodwill of the department. “Honesty is our belief and courtesy and rendering help to road users is our recognition these core values should continue with every cost,” he added.

The DIG made it clear to the newly promoted officer that the promotion was not a matter of pride only bit of responsibility as well.

He hoped the officers who were promoted would show a great sense of responsibility while performing their future tasks and assignments.

Later, the DIG also pinned down the promotion badges among the newly promoted officers.