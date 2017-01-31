LAHORE - If Supreme Court accepted Qatari letters presented in Panamagate case, all the black money will become white.

These views were expressed by PPP Senator Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan while talking to the reporters at the Lahore High Court yesterday. He said it seemed odd that the ruling family members gave each other gifts of billions of rupees.

Ahsan said Sharif family had confessed money laundering by presenting Qatari letter in the said case. He said, however, the letters would not be the evidence for money trail until banking transactions were presented before the Supreme Court.

Qatari letters could not be the proof of late Mian Sharif’s business and onus to prove the legal transfer of money was still on Sharif family.

“It is surprising that the Sharif family did all its business on case for last 28 years,” he expressed surprise while commenting over the business of the ruling family. The Sharif family used to send it abroad on donkeys loaded with sacks of money, he stated.

When asked about his view about the expected verdict in Panamagate case, he said that so far the court reflected a lenient view towards the Sharif family but he was hopeful that the court’s decision would not lead the country to face anarchy.