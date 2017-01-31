LAHORE - While Jashan-e-Baharan celebrations are starting in less than 20 days, the chances of 48-hour Basant festival in Lahore are diminishing with every passing day.

As it is unclear yet whether Basant will be part of spring festivities or not, manufacturers, traders and kite lovers are getting no response from the authorities, neither in affirmative nor in negative.

Though senior officers at Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) and Deputy Commissioner Office denied any development on the government side, the kite lovers are hoping against hope, saying reply in affirmative in next 2-3 days could still make Basant possible this spring.

Only a month the Punjab government showed its intention of making kite flying part of Jashan-e-Baharan celebrations after almost a decade of ban. By constituting 11-member committee, which comprises top government officers and representatives of Kite Flying Association, the government plans for a Safe Basant.

In December last year, the committee comprising Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, CCPO, DIG Operations, LCCI member Nadeem Wain, President Kite Flying Association Sheikh Saleem and others, recommended ban on two wheelers for the proposed Basant days, use of ball instead of spindle for string, size of kite up to 1.5 tawa, ban on twine, chemical coated or thick chord for making Basant safe on February 18-19. However, these recommendations are still awaiting a nod from the Chief Minister Punjab for holding Basant on proposed days.

During the last month, Tourism Minister Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan also showed government intensions of allowing Basant this year.

Amidst all the efforts, unchecked kite flying every Sunday and rampant use of hazardous material has continued causing injuries to people on roads, especially those on two wheelers. Last Sunday, a four year old baby girl sustained injuries on neck due to a stray twine when she was on her way to home along with father in Harbanspura area.

Such incidents and crackdown against hazardous kite flying are continued to make headlines, especially on Sundays.

These increasing incidents of fatal injuries to people on roads, especially kids, have put the government on back foot, decreasing possibilities of Basant this spring like the last 10 years.

“Such incidents have minimised chances of Basant this year. At present, no proposal of allowing kite flying for specific days is under consideration. At least 10-15 days are necessary for preparation like manufacturing of kites and related material. As such there is little or even no chance of Basant this year,” said a senior officer at Metropolitan Corporation Lahore.

Pakistan Kite Flying Association president Sheikh Saleem has said the high ups asked them to wait for a couple of days whenever they were approached for final decision on recommendations of the committee.

“They (officers) are not clarifying the situation. They are neither giving the response in affirmative nor in the negative. The situation is persisting from the day the committee submitted recommendations for safe Basant. We don’t know what the thoughts in power corridors are,” he told The Nation.

The government should allow Basant in next 2-3 days if it really wanted to make this part of spring celebration, he stressed.