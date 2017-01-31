LAHORE - A 35-year-old taxi driver was shot and killed by two bandits as he fought back street robbery attempt in the Ravi road police precincts yesterday.

Police sources claimed that one of the bandits was arrested with bullet wounds while his accomplice fled the crime scene during the crossfire. The police also recovered a motorcycle from the spot.

The victim was identified by police as Muhammad Yousaf, a resident of China Scheme, Gujjarpura. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy.

The taxi driver, Yousaf was going to drop a family outside a house on the Ravi Road when two robbers riding on a motorcycle stopped the car at gunpoint. The gunmen, after collecting cash and gold ornaments from the victims, were trying to flee when the taxi driver opened fire on them. They also opened straight fire on the driver. As a result, Yousaf died on the spot.

One of the bandits also sustained bullet wounds during the crossfire while his accomplice fled the crime scene on foot, police said.

The area police later reached the spot and arrested the injured robber, who was later identified as Usman. Police said the arrested robber had a crime history. Raids were underway to arrest the fleeing bandit. The police were investigating the shooting.

WOMAN FOUND DEAD

A woman was found dead in Shafiqabad police area early yesterday. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. Police were yet to ascertain the identity of the woman.

A police official said the woman was found dead alongside a footpath near T-No 5 on the Bund road as they reached the spot. Some passersby spotted the body and contacted the police by phone. The police are investigating the death.

MAN DIES ON ROAD

A young motorcyclist died while another wounded critically when their bikes bumped into each other on the Azadi interchange in Lorry Adda police precincts.

The deceased was identified as Suneel Masih. The other victim named by police as Munir was shifted to a hospital with multiple injuries.

The police were investigating the incident.