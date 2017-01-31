LAHORE - Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq has said terming unregistered stents as fake is not appropriate.

Chairing a meeting to review steps for the procurement and registration of stents, other implants and disposables at Civil Secretariat yesterday, the provincial minister said that such impression has raised concern among cardiac patients about their health.

SH&ME Secretary Najam Ahmed Shah, chief executives of Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Multan Institute of Cardiology, chief executive of Mayo Hospital Prof Asad Aslam Khan, Mayo Hospital MS Dr Tahir Khalil, Additional Secretary (Technical) Dr Salman Shahid, procurement specialist Tayyab Farid, Deputy Secretary Medical Education Dr Zahid and representative of PITB attended the meeting.

Salman said that the government was in contact with Drug Regularity Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) for registering all the implants and stents within minimum possible period. The authority has registered another lot of 22 stents, he added.

The minister directed the committee, comprising heads of cardiac institutions and CE Mayo Hospital, to prepare final list of stents within two days. He said that implants used in orthopedic surgeries, eyes, urology and in other specialties would also be regulated and process has already started.

After getting final list, Salman said he would personally visit Islamabad to meet DRAP authorities for getting registration of stents on priority basis.

Najam Ahmed Shah said that system has been evolved for uniform central pricing for such items and registry of patients for getting feedback. He asked the PITB to prepare software for this purpose