LAHORE - The Customs authorities yesterday seized a godown and recovered huge quantity of smuggled goods worth Rs30 million, said an officer of the Customs intelligence.

He said that Customs higher authorities received information that one Muhammad Kamran Muzafar owned a godown in Baghbanpura area and have stored foreign origin goods. Acting on a tip-off, Deputy Director (Anti Smuggling) Ali Zeb Khan formed a team headed by Customs Superintendent Waqar Ahmad Cheema and conducted a raid on a godown situated at College Road Naseerabad opposite Zacha Bacha center, Shalimar Town Baghbanpura.

Muhammad Kamran, the accused, who was present at the godown, claimed the ownership of the foreign origin goods stored there. During the search, goods included welding electrodes (938 cartons), grindings disks of different sizes (1388 cartons), PVC Hose pipe for compressor (326 bundles), measurement tape (50 cartons), Flap Disk for polish and filling (98 cartons), brush Cup for filling (30 cartons) and welding holders (24 cartons) were seized by the authorities.

A Customs officer said that CIF value of the recovered goods is Rs18.580 million and after involving duty and taxes, the market value of the goods come to about Rs30 million.

“We are also working on the lines that where accused was supplying his goods and how much loss to national exchequer he has caused so far,” the officer added.

Four human

trafickers nabbed

FIA yesterday claimed to have arrested four human smugglers involved in minting money from number of peoples on pretext of sending them abroad.

An agency spokesman said that two general accused, one proclaimed offender, and one land route agent were arrested from different parts of the province. Those arrested included Sikandar Ali, Abdul Khaliq, Nadir Javeed, and Imran Azam Allias Mani in case FIR No 13/2017.