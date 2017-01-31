GUEST WRITER

Life is a constant struggle, with extreme lows and extreme highs. It is never meant to be easy. Sometimes, it even attempts to break us down completely, leaving us in the darkness of fears, frustrations, heartbreaks and disappointments. And just when we think that things are starting to look up, life again smacks us down with ruthless indifference.

Remember, this situation becomes even worse when we have a negative mindset; when we lose our self-confidence, our determination, our willpower and become victims by the hands of giving up situations. This ultimately makes us a loser and throws us in the face of adversity, whether it is our professional life or personal.

We all know that the world we live in is challenging and demanding, where survival is only for the fittest. With population growth and increasing costs of resources, every individual is in a marathon. The pressure is bolstered with the competition, we have in this modern life. Such competition heavily spurs the requirements life puts to us, therefore, to compete successfully we need to excel ourselves. Excelling is only viable when we have a goal and work towards it and has the determination to never give up in life. The expression “Never, never give up”means to keep trying and never stop working for your goals.

When we are born, we are here for a reason. To live and fulfill a life, and shape it how we want to see ourselves in this world. For this purpose, God has blessed us with unlimited potentials and abilities. He has given us this life because He knows that we are strong enough to live it. So don’t give up! Many of life’s failures are people who did not realise how close they were to success when they gave up because as they say, `Not failure but low aim is crime`.So, I sympathise with those people who see every day as a dead end, forgetting that every day is a new day, bringing new chances, new opportunities for you to fulfill your aims and dreams.

A famous saying is “If you believe that it will work out, you will see opportunities. But if you believe it won’t, you will see obstacles”.Here, I would also like to mention the examples of some successful and inspiring people for whom the word ‘give up’ never existed. The life of our beloved Prophet (PBUH) is the best example in this regard. Then Steve Jobs, J.K Rowling all of them had never learned to surrender before hardships. They keep on trying again and again and achieved their aims.

As long as you are alive, everything is possible. Death is the only retirement for the people who never learn to give up. For them, nothing is really over until the moment they stop trying. So they keep struggling till their last breath.

Giving up is the easiest way to be ridiculed, mocked and disrespected. Showing grit, determination and courage are the easiest ways to be respected and rewarded.

We all make mistakes and instead of giving up, we have to learn from them in order to make it better next time. Failure is when we give up. So don’t ever dare to stop trying in reaching towards your goal. Don’t think that your problems are bigger than you. Always keep this in mind that you are far much stronger than you think and are much bigger than your problems.

I strongly believe that God does not close one door without getting ready to open another with bigger and greater things. Our issues and problems are just God’s test upon us to see our patience and determination. Patience is all about keep going on towards your destination; no matter how many obstacles might come in your way, but with your believe in God and determination, you are ready to face every difficult situation, you put more heart towards hard work andthen you become fully hopeful for the best to come.

All of us have many dreams and aims in our minds, but hardly few manage to get them fulfilled in the first attempt. As a result, we encounter failure and surrender before our problems. But we get confused whether we fail that is why we give up or we give up that is why we fail? It is clear thatthe real failure lies in giving up. As we know practice makes a man perfect, so if we train our mind to be patient, determined and focused then definitely on encountering difficulties in achieving our goals, we may keep going on and can keep failure at a bay. Failure is actually an opportunity to begin again more intelligently. If you fail, never give up because F.A.I.L means “First Attempt in Learning”. Hence, our greatest glory is not in never failing, but in rising up every time we fail.And being successful is all about having the courage, determination and perseverance to keep taking hits while moving forward. A man is only defeated when he accepts the defeat from himself.