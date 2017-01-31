LAHORE - The Lahore High Court yesterday directed top officials of National Accountability Bureau to appear before the bench in a case of Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan’s sub-campus in the provincial capital. During the Monday’s proceeding, the bench expressed serious concerns over the problems faced by the students. The bench observed that despite paying huge fee, the students were provided invalid and unrecognised degrees. “It is very pathetic that the fraudsters were busy in minting money through illegal means while the NAB was in deep slumber,” the bench observed.

The BZU vice chancellor and provincial minister Zaeem Qadri were also present there in the court. The VC submitted complete record of the students who studied at the varsity’s Lahore campus.

The HEC chairman told the court that they would establish a facilitation centre at office of the University of Health Sciences in Lahore for the students’ enrollment.

After hearing both sides, the bench directed NAB chairman and the bureau’s Multan deputy director Multan’s deputy director who had held investigation of the BZU campus’ establishment to appear in person and put off further proceedings until February 7.

LHC accepts bail of EOBI’s former chairman

The Lahore High Court yesterday granted bail to Employees Old-Age Benefits Institutions (EOBI) Chairman Zafar Iqbal Gondal allegedly involved in corruption and misuse of authority.

Justice Syed Mazhar Ali Akbar of the LHC directed the accused to deposit two surety bonds of Rs 1 million each.

During the proceedings, Federal Investigation Agency’s counsel argued that accused Gondal caused huge loss to the national exchequer in purchase of land and also violated rules of public procurement.

However, the counsel failed to convince the court over rejection of his bail petition as the agency had kept him in custody for a long time. The counsel of the accused said that his client did not commit any corruption in purchasing land for EOBI while the agency had kept him in its custody for a long time and could not prove his role.

After hearing both sides, a single bench headed by Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi accepted bail petition moved by accused Zafar Iqbal Gondal.

Accused Gondal had been facing a number of cases of corruption and misuse of power lodged by Federal Investigation Agency against him. He was accused of committing violation of procurement rules and investment rules while purchasing land in Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi against high prices during PPP regime.

Legal notice served on CM

A local law firm yesterday served a legal notice to the Punjab chief minister over giving special allowance to Punjab Chief Secretary and Inspector General Police, Punjab, and demanded him to withdraw the decision.

Judicial Activism Panel (JAP), the law firm, through its chairman Advocate Azhar Siddique took the step after Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered raise in allowances of the bureaucrats.

In the notice, JAP submitted that Punjab government through a notification approved allowance of Rs 3,75,000 for Inspector General Police, Punjab while Rs 400,000 for Punjab Chief Secretary. The law firm said that raise in the allowances of the said officials had badly damaged the morale of the other officials. It said Punjab government was supposed to get approval from the cabinet to give such raise to the officials but it did not take which was illegal.

Patients were dying on floors of the public hospitals but on the other side, influential officials were given special raise in allowances, it further said. The firm demanded the Punjab CM to withdraw his decision, otherwise, legal proceedings would be initiated against the government.